After years of relative calm, interrupted by intermittent actions against larger operations, the police actions against pirate IPTV services in Europe they are increasing, as you can see with the news that we share about it in this house.

The UK's Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), a regional force responsible for disrupting organized crime and tasked with counter-terrorism surveillance, has revealed details of raids carried out on Tuesday in a massive operation against pirate IPTV. In this Fire TV Sticks have been found modified to watch IPTV.

Incredible raid against pirate IPTV

ERSOU reports that simultaneous arrest warrants were executed. These covered several addresses in Essex, Hertfordshire and Lanarkshire in Scotland. Two men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and intellectual property infringement. The police also seized a long list of clients. Now these users could also face criminal prosecution.

The investigation, led by ERSOU but likely supported by Sky researchers, relates to a Telegram channel where pirated IPTV subscription packages were sold to the public. These gave illegal access to Sky TV channels, among others. Police say the packages were sold to thousands of end users, earning those behind the scheme more than £800,000 (about €930,000).

Police report that specialized financial investigators were able to confiscate around €20,000 in cash, digital devices and an unspecified number of “personalized” streaming devices. Images provided showing some of the seized cash and evidence bags show that they contain immediately recognizable orange boxes, suggesting that Modified Amazon Fire TV Sticks They were probably also part of the loot.

Client list

ERSOU Detective Inspector Steve Payne says the arrests were part of an investigation into a “sophisticated large-scale criminal operation” which has generated significant revenue from the sale of illicit IPTV subscription packages. The money generated comes from the buyers of the packages, probably ordinary people looking for a cheaper way to access subscription television. Payne says that after the police obtained the subscriber listsnew actions should not be ruled out.

“We have also gained access to the details of those who purchase the streams, and I would remind anyone who does so that they will be breaking the law and could ultimately be subject to criminal proceedings,” says DI Payne.

The arrests were also welcomed by Matt Hibbert, anti-piracy director at Sky, the main target of this pirate IPTV network. “We thank ERSOU and the forces involved for taking this action, which will have a significant impact on the illicit sale of Sky TV. We will continue to support efforts to shut down organized networks involved in large-scale theft of our content and to protect consumers from the risks involved in accessing content in this way”, dice Hibbert.