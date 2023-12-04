The farewell to a good number of UCM superheroes is one of the main reasons that many give to explain the crisis that Marvel Studios is experiencing right now. Therefore, being able to rescue some of them, in one way or another, is tempting and even desirable, something that we could now see with the return of Scarlet Witch. Or that’s what a certain actor let slip in an interview recently…

The last time we saw Scarlet Witch

To remember the last time we saw Scarlet Witch, we have to take a look at the second Doctor Strange movie. In it Multiverse of madnessour beloved superheroine has gone to the dark side – following the plot line of her great series, Wandavision- with the clear determination to recover his children.

After a final confrontation on Mount Wundagore, the witch is trapped in rubble (well, rather, she throws it on herself as a sacrifice and redemption), never letting the viewer know if she died there or could have survived. The uncertainty It has remained there to this day and even those responsible for the film have stated on some occasions that the ending of the film in that sense is open to interpretation.

Holding on to that, there are many fans who trust (and wish) that the actress Elizabeth Olsen will put on the suit again, although there are also those who are convinced that has passed away along with Black Widow, Iron Man and many other iconic characters.

It should be remembered that a recent book, Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, does indicate that the character is dead and that, indeed, he passed away in the collapse of Wundagore.

Is it coming back to Disney+?

The alarms have gone off thanks to a publication on social networks by actor Asif Ali in which he speaks directly about Wanda’s return. In case the name doesn’t sound familiar to you, this Indian actor will participate in one of the upcoming series that we are most looking forward to within the UCM, Agatha: Darkhold Diarieswhose premiere is scheduled for this coming 2024 on Disney+.

Specifically, someone asks him in an Instagram post if Wanda will be in the Agatha series, to which Ali responds with an energetic “Yeah!”thus confirming the return of the Scarlet Witch, even if it is on the small screen.

Be careful, this does not have to mean that she is alive: Wanda Maximoff’s appearance could well be done through some type of flashback or similar, so we should not take her continuity for granted even within the MCU – especially, as we pointed out before, taking into account the book in which it is indicated that she is dead.

Still, it’s always a pleasure to see you again. Elisabeth Olsen on paper, without a doubt one of those that could most reactivate the desire of many to continue betting on Marvel’s great project on the screens.

When is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries released?

Although «2024» sounds very close – we are now less than a month away from saying goodbye to 2023, who would have thought – unfortunately the premiere of the series focused on the witch Agatha will not be seen so soon.

And the Disney+ show is scheduled to premiere for End of the year, which means that there are still a few months ahead to enjoy it and, above all, see what the long-awaited return of Scarlet Witch is like. Patience.