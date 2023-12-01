According to the Russian news agency Interfax, which cites the Russian secret services, a 35-year-old man with Italian and Russian citizenship has been arrested in Russia. The man is accused of launching drones against a Russian military airport and placing explosives on a railway line, also in Russia. The attacks were carried out in the Ryazan region: the first, against the airport, took place on 20 July, while the one against the railway, which derailed a freight train, on 11 November.

The man is suspected of having carried out terrorist attacks and of having illegally purchased and transferred explosives. The Russian intelligence services (FSB) have released a confession from the man according to which he was recruited by Ukrainian military intelligence, who contacted him in Istanbul in February and then asked him to carry out the attacks, after having been trained in craft manufacturing of explosives in Latvia. The FSB also said it had confiscated the material used to prepare the explosives used in the attacks and had found recordings and photos “of the crimes committed”. The Italian Foreign Ministry informed news agencies that the Italian consulate in Moscow is following the case and “is carrying out the appropriate checks”.