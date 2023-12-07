A man shot and killed three people and wounded a fourth on the University of Nevada campus in Las Vegas on Wednesday before being killed in a gun battle with police. The man’s identity has not been officially confirmed, although CNN wrote, citing a police source, that he was a 67-year-old professor.

The shooting occurred near a building known as Beam Hall, outside which an event dedicated to Lego and other games was taking place. The students had to hide for a few hours while waiting for the police to secure the area, and some people who ran away after hearing the shots were later rescued due to shock.

It was the 631st mass shooting (defined as a shooting involving at least four people among those injured or killed) in the United States this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, and the 80th at a school. Precisely in Las Vegas, in 2017, there was the most serious shooting in the history of the recent United States: during a concert on the Strip 61 people were killed by a man lurking at the window of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

