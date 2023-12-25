A man in his 20s was killed in an armed attack carried out in a restaurant in the north-west of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The attack took place on Sunday evening around 8pm, when it was 9pm in Italy, and according to the Irish police it was directed against two men believed to be members of organized crime: both were taken to hospital, where one died and the The other, in his forties, would be in serious condition. According to initial reconstructions, the dead man would have been hit with a bladed weapon while the other with a firearm. It appears that the attack was carried out by a single person.