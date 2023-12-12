loading…

A male stowaway who flew without a passport and ticket faces criminal charges in the US.

THE ANGELS – A stowaway speaks Russia who arrived in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA), from Denmark without a passport or plane ticket face criminal charges.

Sergey Ochigava, 46, has Russian and Israeli identification on his belongings. But the federal complaint charging him does not mention his nationality or whether he has dual citizenship.

Reporting from The Guardian, Wednesday (13/12/2023), Ochigava arrived at Los Angeles international airport on November 4. He initially told authorities that he left his passport on the plane he was on.

But the complaint states that investigators grew suspicious of Ochigava after Scandinavian Airlines flight crew from Copenhagen, Denmark, described him as a passenger who kept changing seats throughout the flight.

He also asked for two meals while flight attendants were serving food to passengers, and he allegedly tried to eat cabin crew’s chocolate.

Ochigava was not listed on the flight manifest. Customs officials were unable to find Ochigava’s record when detaining him at the airport and realized he was a stowaway after all passengers on file had been processed through customs.

In an interview with the FBI, Ochigava admitted to having a doctorate of philosophy in economics and marketing and most recently worked in Russia. But he said he had not slept for three days and did not understand what was happening.

Ochigava allegedly admitted he didn’t know how he got on the plane from Copenhagen, wasn’t sure if he had a ticket, and didn’t remember how he got through airport security in Denmark without a boarding pass.

Ochigava remained in federal custody Tuesday and was scheduled to stand trial Dec. 26.

He could face up to five years in prison if convicted of stowawaying on a plane, which US federal law defines as a felony.

