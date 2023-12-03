loading…

A man attacks tourists near the Eifel tower, 1 killed and 2 others injured. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

PARIS – At least one person was killed and two others injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris, French near the Eiffel Tower. This was stated by French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin, Saturday local time.

“Police immediately arrested a 26-year-old man, a French citizen, using a Taser stun gun,” Darmanin told reporters.

“The suspect is on the watch list of the French security services and is also known to suffer from mental disorders,” added the French Interior Minister as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (3/12/2023).

The attack occurred at around 19.00 local time when the man attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, a few meters from the Eiffel Tower, injuring a German citizen.

He was then chased by police and attacked two other people with a bat before being arrested.

“The suspect shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and told the police that he was upset because so many Muslims had died in Afghanistan and Palestine and was also upset about the situation in Gaza,” said Darmanin.

The French news agency, Agence France Presse (AFP) reported that the French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office had been assigned to carry out the investigation.

The incident on Saturday evening in central Paris occurred less than eight months before the French capital hosts the Olympics and could raise questions about security at the global sporting event.

Paris is planning an unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine river that could attract as many as 600,000 spectators.

