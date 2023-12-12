Loading player

On Tuesday, a Japanese court sentenced Shutaro Shibuya, Akito Sekine and Yusuke Kimezawa, three Japanese army soldiers guilty of molesting Rina Gonoi, one of their colleagues, to two years in prison and four years’ suspension from service: the sentence was widely discussed and commented on, also because it represents a rather exceptional case in a deeply conservative country like Japan, where reports of sexual violence are still relatively rare, even more so in the army.

According to the court ruling, the three used martial arts techniques to force Gonoi to lie down on a bed and then climbed on top of her to simulate sexual intercourse. The attack occurred on August 3, 2021, inside an army training facility located in Hokkaido.

During the trial Gonoi said that, immediately after the attack, he had reported the incident to his superiors, who however had not taken any action: he had therefore decided to leave the army and to publicly denounce the harassment he had suffered. In recent years, Gonoi’s case has received a lot of attention from the Japanese media, and has helped raise public awareness of the importance of reporting harassment suffered in the workplace.

Following Gonoi’s complaint, the Japanese Ministry of Defense conducted an independent investigation that found more than 1,300 cases of sexual harassment within the military. The investigation also showed that reported incidents were often hidden by superiors, who, after discovering them, pressured the victims into resigning.

In Japan, notable changes have been underway for years regarding the management of sexual crimes, also thanks to a feminist and protest movement that has become increasingly stronger.

Until a few months ago, Japan was the state with the lowest age of consent – i.e. the threshold below which it is considered that the minor could not have consented to the sexual act – among the G7 countries: the article of law that determined it had not been changed for more than a century. In June, a law was definitively approved which raised the age of consent from 13 to 16, also broadening the definition of rape from “forced sexual intercourse” to “non-consensual sexual intercourse”, aligning Japan’s definition with that of several other countries.

The law was long awaited, and the discussion on its contents was born above all from the protests organized in recent years following some controversial sentences of acquittal for rape. Before the approval of the law, in Japan to prove that a rape had been committed it was not enough to demonstrate that consent had been denied, but it was also necessary to demonstrate that the person who committed it had used “violence and intimidation” to prevent the person from doing so. had to resist. A principle similar to that provided for in article 609 bis of the Italian penal code.

In Japan, in 2019, a movement was also born, Flower Demo, which has met since then on the 11th day of every month to demonstrate and protest against acquittals deemed unjust and to show solidarity with women who have suffered violence: in recent years Gonoi, the former soldier, has become one of the leaders of the movement, together with the journalist Shiori Ito, who in 2017 filed a lawsuit against Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a colleague considered very close to the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, to report a rape she suffered two years before.