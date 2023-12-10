loading…

David Ben-Gurion, founder of the state of Israel. Photo/Mosaic Magazine

JAKARTA – The founding of the state of Israel cannot be separated from this figure, David Ben-Gurion. Israel’s first prime minister was one of the key figures in the founding of the state of Israel and a major political leader in the early history of the Zionist state.

The man whose real name was David Gruen was born in Plonsk, Poland, on October 16 1886 and from a young age was interested in Zionist teachings. He often accompanied his father to attend regular meetings with local members of the Hibbat Zion (lovers of Zion). In these meetings, the “Land of Israel” was a constant topic of conversation. It was this conversation that Ben-Gurion always remembered in his memory.

When he was 11 years old, Ben-Gurion’s mother died. It took several years for Ben-Gurion to recover from adversity. Until finally he threw himself completely into the Zionist movement.

He helped found Zionist organizations, such as Keren Hayesod (Jewish National Foundation) and Haganah (Jewish Defenders). Ben-Gurion also played an important role in negotiations with Britain, which had a mandate over Palestine at the time.

In 1909, Ben-Gurion first set foot on the land of Jerusalem. There, he saw the view of the Western Wall. He was not a religious person, but when he saw the wall, his heart shook violently. The following year, Ben-Gurion moved to Jerusalem to work. It was at this time that he changed his name from David Gruen to David Joseph Ben-Gurion.

He remained in Jerusalem while awaiting deportation to Egypt in 1915. During World War I, he was also deported to the Ottomans to New York, where he married Paula Monbesz, a fellow Zionist. After being released from deportation, Ben-Gurion returned to the Middle East and joined the war against the Ottoman Dynasty for the liberation of Palestine.

After the Ottoman Turks were overthrown, Ben-Gurion called on Jews to migrate to Palestine. There, in 1935, Ben-Gurion assumed the position of chief executive of the Zionists, until Jewish civilization began to develop.

During World War II in 1942, Ben-Gurion and several of his colleagues gathered to decide on the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine. Then in May 1948, with the approval of the UN General Assembly, the United States and the Soviet Union, the state of Israel was formed.

On May 14, 1948, Ben-Gurion declared the founding of the state of Israel. Ben-Gurion became the first prime minister in 1948-1955, as well as minister of defense in the same year.

This declaration was greeted with war by neighboring Arab countries. Under his leadership, Israel succeeded in defending itself in this war and emerged as an independent country. Israel responded aggressively to Arab guerrilla attacks and invaded Egypt with Britain and France in 1956.

During his tenure, he helped build the state of Israel and laid the foundations for its future. He also played an important role in negotiations with neighboring Arab countries.

He resigned from political office in 1963 and removed himself from political life in 1970. He is considered one of the most important figures in Israeli history and the founder of the Jewish state.

Until his death, he moved to Sde Boker, a kibbutz in the Negev Desert.

