In today's digital age, data storage has become essential and from this the offer is very varied. External memories are important allies for storing and transporting information in a practical and safe way, and here I present a more than advisable option.

We are talking about the Kingston External SSD XS1000a device with a size that is very reminiscent of old-school Pendrives, with a volume and weight that gives you the security that it will not break as soon as you look at it since it is made of metal with a robust plastic.

Although it does not have a certification that indicates its resistance to water or dust, the same company already offers a 5-year warranty, so you can forget that they are not responsible for any damage.

Its 1TB capacity makes you forget about worrying about how much the files you want to transport weigh and you are using it as if it were Doraemon's magic pocket, which together with its data transmission speed of almost 1 Giga of reading and writing are going It's a delight to pass files from here to there.

Along with this, it has a 30-centimeter cable, with a USB type C connector for the unit and USB A for the receiving device, but if you have the appropriate connectors for a USB C to USB C cable, you can connect it to a Tablet or smartphone, so it will become your old reliable.

If you take everything mentioned into account, you will understand that we are dealing with a device with a good data transmission speed and a high storage capacity that allows you to work calmly with the files directly from the memory and exporting the results without noticing any problems. changes, all this without barely heating up as can happen with other memories, so we are talking about a high-quality gadget.

Without a doubt, the experience of having in my possession The Kingston XS1000 has been spectacular. Its use makes you feel that you are facing a versatile and portable storage solution, with adequate capacity for various tasks on a daily basis, which although it does not have a protective case and the cable may be short, It does not restrict its benefits at all in conjunction with an attractive and elegant presentation..