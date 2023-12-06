“A journey through light, sound and image that reflects the essence of who we are, celebrates our successes, and guides us towards an even brighter future.”

This is how John Elkann, President of Ferrari, describes the light show which was held for the first time last night at the Maranello factories.

Some of the most iconic buildings on campus were the backdrop to light projections that tell the story of the uniqueness of a company made up of over 5,000 people. The show is animated for over a kilometer along Viale Enzo Ferrari by three-dimensional images and luminous architectures created with more than 400 elements including moving heads, projectors, LED bars and laser effects, using latest generation and low energy consumption technologies.

Photo by: Ferrari

Light Show Ferrari a Maranello

Videos of some of the cars that have passed through it over the years are projected on the brick arch that frames the historic entrance: from the 125 S, which made its debut here in 1947, starting an extraordinary series of models, to the two 499Ps brought to triumph last June by the winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Continuing along a red-lit avenue, you come across the former paint shop tower which has been transformed into a large screen dominated by the values ​​that the Prancing Horse has always embodied: the Person and the Team; Tradition and Innovation; Passion and Result.

The subsequent creations recall the highlights of the year and show the faces of many workers who gave their contribution to every soul of the company: Racing, Sports Cars, Lifestyle. They are at the center of a series of initiatives announced over the last few months, including the widespread share ownership plan which will make each employee a shareholder of the company.

Photo by: Ferrari

Light Show Ferrari a Maranello

The Wind Tunnel, designed by Renzo Piano, was chosen as a symbol of the technological innovation that permeates every aspect of corporate life. Colored beams reproduce on its surface the aerodynamic flows created inside it, creatively reinterpreting the work that takes place in one of the most inaccessible buildings on campus.

The path ideally continues towards the next chapter in Ferrari’s history: the e-building, which will be inaugurated next June, is illuminated in the center of the new 100,000 m2 area under construction.

“Tradition and innovation have always been key values ​​for us at Ferrari. Our tradition, of which we are proud, is the basis of what we continue to build with courage and in unexpected ways,” said John Elkann.

“This special light show is dedicated to the men and women of Ferrari who make the extraordinary possible, and to our Ferrari family present throughout the world who makes our company unique.”

The show will be repeated in the next few days to allow all Ferrari workers to admire it together with their guests.

Photo by: Ferrari

Light Show Ferrari a Maranello