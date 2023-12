The RTV Oost Oosttribune Oliebollen Express will travel through the province again this year to hand out oliebollen to Overijsselaars who could use a helping hand. Until the end of the year we will be 'On the Road' and Jan van Staa, Bert van Losser and Bas Nijhuis will be handing out no fewer than 1,250 oliebollen.