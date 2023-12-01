A judge in Montana, a state in the northwestern United States, has accepted the appeal of the social network TikTok against the law that prohibits it from being active within the state. The judge approved a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the rule from going into effect, pending a final ruling. According to the judge, the law would violate the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects freedom of expression.

The law was approved in May to protect its inhabitants from the alleged data collection activities of which ByteDance, the Chinese company that controls the app, is accused, and was supposed to come into force on January 1, 2024. Various organizations involved of freedom of expression in the United States, but also some of the most followed and prominent social network accounts in the country had criticized Montana’s provision, the first law in the United States that bans all users from using TikTok.

Another law, valid at the federal level, prohibits downloading the app on state-owned phones, such as those used for work by public administration employees (a similar law is also in force for some European Union officials). Many states, in which the Republican Party (conservative) predominantly governs, had shown interest in introducing regulations similar to those of Montana.

TikTok has been one of the most downloaded and popular social networks in the world for three years: it has one billion active users globally, many of them in Europe and the United States. But TikTok is also the only truly widespread platform in the West that belongs to a Chinese company. In recent months, several governments have expressed concerns that the large amount of data collected by the app could be used by China to spy on users, advance its political interests and meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.

– Listen also: Should we shut down TikTok?