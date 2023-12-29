John Cena

John Cena is back at it! Who knew his feature debut would resurface nearly two decades later to take over the charts on Netflix?

This 2006 film is John Cena's first starring role and is now getting a ton of views on the streaming platform Netflix as it is sweeping the global ratings. We are talking about The Marine, also known as Extreme Pursuit.

This feat on Netflix is ​​not anything, especially when it competes with original releases such as Zack Snyder's long-awaited Rebel Moon, ranked number 1! But with more than 7.6 million hours watched and 5 million views, The Marine placed at number 10 on this most watched list.

What is The Marine about?

John Cena in The Marine

Directed by John Bonito, The Marine follows the story of John Triton, a recently discharged US Marine who embarks on a rescue mission to save his wife kidnapped by diamond thieves. With a cast that includes Robert Patrick from “Terminator 2” as the villain and the talented Kelly Carlson, it went on to gross $22 million. It is noted that at that time, John Cena was only known to WWE fans.

However, John Cena can now be considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Since he has participated in sagas such as Fast & Furious and DC Comics. He has also participated in 2023 in Barbie and Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Additionally, we will soon see him in Argylle, Ricky Stanicky, Coyote vs. Acme, Grand Death Lotto, Heads of State and The Janson Directive.

Who would have thought The Marine would be back in the spotlight in the streaming era? The magic of Netflix I guess. So get ready to immerse yourself in this action-packed adventure.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.