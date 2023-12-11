Sometimes a series of previously unseen stellar events occur, and as scientists from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory have warned, Last weekend a huge hole opened in the Sun.

Specifically, this hole measured more than 60 times the diameter of the Earth at its peak, and opened over this past weekend.

It is not such a strange event, given that it is a coronal hole, and that it occurs when the Sun’s magnetic field allows a large current from the upper atmosphere to spill out in the form of the solar wind.

While we shouldn’t worry, these types of events can wreak havoc on satellites in orbit. Tierra and could even disrupt the electrical grid located on the ground.

However, when it comes to this gaping hole in the Solscientists reassure, and do not expect any major disturbances beyond minor to moderate geomagnetic storms.

Astronomers explain that the Sun will soon reach the peak of its 11-year cycle known as “solar maximum” beginning a turbulent period of activity.

And this turbulent activity ranges from solar flares to massive explosions of solar wind.

These coronal holes are only visible at ultraviolet wavelengths and only appear as dark spots of cold particles.

It’s simply an opening that allows photons and electrons to escape, but they are less likely to blow solar wind outward.

In fact, this year we already had a coronal hole, it was in March, and this caused large currents of solar wind that ended up hitting the Earth’s atmosphere.