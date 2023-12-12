From Berlusconi onwards, Milan has held the banner of the beautiful game. Inzaghi took it away from him and started a revolution in the city

Luigi Garlando

11 December 2023 (change at 2.11pm) – MILAN

“Oh, bej! Oh, bej!”, that is, “Oh, beautiful! Oh, beautiful!” the children exclaimed in front of the gifts bestowed by the papal envoy, sent by Pius IV on a diplomatic mission to Milan in 1510. Thus was born the tradition of the “Oh, bej! Oh, bej!” Fair, the Christmas markets that color the center of the city starting from the day of Sant’Ambrogio. Last Saturday, in full “Oh, bej! Oh, bej!” atmosphere, in front of the 4-0 of Inter-Udinese, San Siro had the eyes of the children of the sixteenth century: “Oh, beautiful! Oh, beautiful!”. Inzaghi’s players. A proof of beauty, even more than strength, from the Nerazzurri: 96 minutes of quality without stopping, even with a large lead, ease of play, spectacular goals, high technical quotient, constant aggression.

A show emphasized by the comparison with the aesthetic offer of Juve, by choice, and of Milan and Naples, by crisis. The comparison with the Rossoneri is especially intriguing, because in recent history it has been the Devil who has cultivated the beautiful game in the city. At least, since Silvio Berlusconi bought Milan and entrusted it to Adriano Galliani and Arrigo Sacchi with a precise mission: “Conquer the world and enjoy it”. And “enjoy it” was no less important than “win it over.” Also because His Broadcasting team had to be televised, to seduce in prime time, like “Dallas”. The first time Berlusconi saw Gullit, at the Gamper Trophy in Barcelona, ​​he was won over not by his technical qualities, but by his scenic strength, by the impression that his powerful progression, braids in the wind, aroused. Sandokan’s impetus. He suggested to his cameramen that they preferably frame the Olympic Maldini rather than Nanu Galderisi. Sacchi gave him the beauty he was looking for with the Immortals team, considered by FIFA to be the best in history. Arrigo became obsessed with beauty, even when he then moved to Spain, his promised land. He still remembers with admiration when Real was challenged with a pañolada, despite having won, because he had played badly. It is unlikely that this will happen at the Turin Stadium.

Sacchi, in the past, has been critical of Inzaghi’s play, but he must recognize that in Saturday’s Inter there were all the principles of his football: a team always connected, short, aggressive, offensive that didn’t even speculate on the 4-0. Dimarco and Lautaro’s goals came from balls uprooted in the midfield: pressing. The Nerazzurri attackers toil without the ball, as Arrigo likes. Calhanoglu even more. He is not a Borghi-like 10, but a Donadoni-like one, always active and always connected to his teammates. The lawyer explained: “Sivori is my vice”. Even Berlusconi had the habit of 10. Capello and Ancelotti conquered the world with Boban, Savicevic, Rui Costa, Kakà, Seedorf, Pirlo… “Oh, bej! Oh, bej!”. In the same period of time, Inter won with other virtues. The record-breaking team of Matthaus and Brehme was as solid as a German household appliance. The Triplete was characterized more by Samuel than by Sneijder. Mancini won with the cuirassiers Maicon, Vieira, Ibra… Inter’s beauty was above all individual, an expression of the genius and madness of a club born in an artists’ tavern: think of Chino Recoba. The structural, collective, constant beauty of Inzaghi’s team is something new and, in some ways, revolutionary.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

The beauty of Milanese football dived into the Naviglio and crossed over to the other side. Now it’s Inter who guard it, now it’s the Nerazzurri, who always fill San Siro, the most spectacular, the most televised, the most Sacchia-like. While Pioli, in the crisis, has to decide whether to give up other quality to defend himself better and prays for the return of Leao, individual savior, having lost the strength of the collective, Inzaghi leads a compact team, where Dimarco counts no less than Lautaro, at the top of all quality indicators: points, goals, assists… “Oh, wow! Oh, wow!”.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED