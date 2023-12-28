The objective is clear, to make The Day Before enjoyable, something that seems very difficult.

The Day Before could become playable.

Despite all the indications that The Day Before would be a real scam, the game managed to position itself as the most desired game on Steam before its release. Something that confirmed that despite everything, players were curious to know what kind of product they were going to play. Once the title saw the light, The suspicions were confirmed and indeed, it turned out to be a scamnow a group of modders wants to make the game able to be enjoyed offline.

When the news that the game's servers were going to be shut down and it would no longer receive support became official, that's where everyone could see the reality. However, despite the fact that the developer Fntastic has not made any refunds, the investor and Steam have taken care of it. However, there is someone who wants to give the game a facelift and make it something really interestingyou can't miss the work they are doing.

The Day Before could be completely transformed

The information comes from the Twitter user Luci0, which has confirmed that it wants to crack The Day Before so that it can be enjoyed offline and make the game a pleasant experience. It seems somewhat complicated to achieve, but who knows, there have been great works by modders that have ended up being true wonders, perhaps exactly the same thing happens with The Day Before, although of course, people have already lost hope.

in the process of cracking #thedaybefore and making it playable offlne. pic.twitter.com/0zSSgTWU6Z — Luci0 (@realluci0) December 26, 2023

As you can see, the work will not be easy, however it seems that it has a fairly clear objective. Now we just have to wait to see what the final result is, but if you want to get a copy of the game now you better not do it. In case you didn't know, the title is selling for more than $600 at resale, so it's a ridiculous price for a game and especially for one that has turned out to be a real scam.

There is still a long time to see this project finishedbut if you want to be aware of how it evolves, don't miss the news that we will bring you as this work takes shape.

