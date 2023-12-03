Pay attention, fans of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Reddit post shows how they managed to defeat an enemy in an incredible way.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion a player showed how he managed to defeat a member of the well-known Yiga Clan, a group organized around the Gerudo Desert, in the air and in an epic way.

Pinko_Matter has shown it below, having occurred by directing flying vehicles by both the player and the enemy, making it even more amazing. Numerous fans have responded to the post showing their opinion and stating how tedious it can be to defeat these enemies when moving relatively quickly. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

Here you can see it:

Add aircraft hijacking to the ever-growing list of Link's crimes

byu/Pinko_Matter intearsofthekingdom

What do you think? What do you think about how he managed to defeat the enemy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

