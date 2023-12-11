The Game Awards would have hidden one of the first games of the successor to Nintendo Switch.

Square Enix would be one of the companies interested in betting on Nintendo Switch 2

Join the conversation

The celebration of The Game Awards 2023 offered a large number of announcements of new games while the status of other already known games was updated. However, Nintendo fans were not so happysince the company was one of the few that did not opt ​​for the gala when making announcements, while many third-parties did not include the big N console among their platforms.

Luckily, Zippo, a leaker very familiar with Nintendo, has revealed that one of the gala announcements is planned for Nintendo Switch 2, although the platform was not mentioned as it was not announced. Is about Visions of Manathe first new installment of the saga in almost 20 years after originally being born in 1991 as a spin-off of Final Fantasy.

In its announcement, it was anticipated that The game would arrive in 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, Nintendo Switch was not mentioned, something surprising, although it is now understood if it finally does so on its successor console. According to the leaker, this would be one of the first Square Enix games on the new Nintendo consolebut apparently that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Square Enix will bet big on Nintendo Switch 2

Zippo explains that Square Enix is ​​planning “broad support” for the Nintendo Switch successor console, with both large and small franchises. “I heard that this new installment of the Mana series will be coming to Nintendo’s new console, along with the other announced platforms. And that’s just the top of the iceberg, Square is planning extensive support for the next system, with franchises large and small . I’m very excited to see more. Coming soon“.

As of today, it is unknown when the new console could be revealed, although a game could have revealed the launch window of Nintendo Switch 2, which could be more powerful than expected and receive many more games than the hybrid received in its first months of life.

Join the conversation