Minecraft and GTA V remain at the top of the best-selling video games of all time.

Super Mario Bros was a revolution for the world of video games

The videogames they have evolved a lot throughout the decades, both in graphic quality, as well as in gameplay, narrative and general mechanics, these being some most important aspects in this industry. Well, some titles have managed to transcend time and become true icons of popular culturewhile others have been temporary phenomena that have marked an era.

In this article we are going to analyze a graph that shows us the evolution of the best-selling video games from 1979 to 2023, based on official sales data. In this way, we can determine how the tastes and demands of players have changed, as well as innovations and challenges that video game developers have faced over time.

Minecraft remains the best-selling game in history

The YouTube channel Captain Gizmo has created an impressive graph that shows the evolution of the best-selling video games from 1979 to 2023, based on official sales data. The graph is dynamic and shows how the different titles appear, disappear or remain in the ranking as the years go by. The result is a nostalgic trip and surprising because of the history of this industry, which allows us appreciate the trendsthe changes and innovations that have occurred in this environment.

The graph begins in 1979, with the release of Breakout and Atari Adventure. However, Breakout's reign was short-lived, as it was surpassed the following year by another arcade game, the unique Space Invaders. This introduced the concept of waves of enemies and score markers. it was a revolution in the shooter genre and became the first game in exceed 3 million sales.

Space Invaders dominated the market until 1982, when a new competitor appeared called Pac-Man, a game that consisted of eating dots and fruits while escaping from ghosts. Without a doubt, he was a global phenomenon and the undisputed king of video games for five years, until another title arrived that would change history foreverYes, Super Mario Bros. This title became the first platform game starring the famous Italian plumber created by Nintendo. The game was released in 1987 for the NES console and was an unprecedented success because it introduced varied worlds, power-ups, secrets and final bosses. In this way, Super Mario Bros remained the best seller until 1989, when was surpassed by Tetris.

Tetris was a puzzle game created by Russian Alexey Pajitnov, which consisted of fitting together geometric pieces that fell from the top of the screen. This delivery arrived mainly to the Game Boy portable console, which was sold along with the game. However, then came a new version of the same game called Tetris (EA), which marked a before and after being the first to reach over 130 million sales Worldwide. Meanwhile, another title was climbing positions in the ranking, Wii Sports, although this remained as the second best selling game until 2017when Tetris EA was surpassed by another phenomenon and it was nothing more and nothing less than Minecraft.

Minecraft is a sandbox created by the Swede Markus Persson, which consists of exploring, building and surviving in a randomly generated world made up of blocks. The game was released in 2011 for PC and later expanded to other platforms, including consoles, mobile and virtual reality. Minecraft was a success both for its gameplay and for its community, which created thousands of content, mods and servers. Today it remains the undisputed leader of the ranking with more than 240 million saleswith Grand Theft Auto V as the closest pursuer in second place with over 170 million sales.

The graph ends in 2023, with Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V as the two best-selling games in history, followed by Tetris (EA), Wii Sports, PUBG and Super Mario Bros, there is even one of the best Pokémon games of all time. However, the story does not end here, since there will surely be new games that they will try to surpass them or at least get closer to them in the coming years.

