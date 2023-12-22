Marvel Studios is dividing its universe into various story arcs that pave the way for the big event we're all waiting for.

Although Avengers: Secret Wars officially hits theaters in May 2027, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film may end up being delayed because plans for the current saga would have changed. According to The Cosmic CircusMarvel Studios wants to advance the multiple story arcs that are open before the premiere of Secret Wars. However, the most important thing about the information is that the medium has taken the task of sharing how the studio is dividing the different corners of its universe.

The arcs presented in The Multiverse Saga

The Cosmic Circus assures that the idea of Kevin Feige is to develop smaller narrative arcs that do not need to be related to the Multiverse. Below, we share what they are.

Devil’s Reign

A part you want to move forward with Marvel Studios is with the street heroes, they would achieve this taking the story as inspiration Devil’s Reign. In the comics, that stage shows the Kingpin being mayor of New York, and hunting down all those heroes who consider themselves vigilantes and who are dedicated to delivering justice without any kind of control. The report also says that Dark Reign y Gang War could be taken into account for this arc that covers the series of Hawkeye, Echo, Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man 4.

The world powers

The actions of certain people in high positions will have serious consequences in the UCMsince among their plans will be to take materials such as Vibranium y Adamantium to be able to face the superheroes. For example, with the resources obtained, the Sentry.

On the other hand, it is also said that Hulk y She-Hulk They will be very important in this corner of the UCM, since Marvel Studios' idea is to show various Hulks. The first to be presented would be Red Hulkwhich should appear in Captain America: Brave New World.

Everything related to the world of the most famous green giant in comics will lead to the project World War Hulkwhich is described as a film in the style Captain America: Civil Warthat is, a Avengers 4.5. That project would see the heroes take on various Hulk-like threats spread across the world.

This arc would be formed by productions such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Black Panther 2, Secret Invasion, Captain America 4, Thunderbolts and the future Hulk movie.

The legacy of Iron Man

For the part related to Stark technology it is easy to guess which projects are involved. Ironheart y Armor Wars They will be in charge of delving into everything that surrounds what the Damage Control Department with the armor of Iron Man. Furthermore, it is said that the greatest enemies of Tony Stark will be important in some way, like the deceased Obadiah Stane (probably from his son), Justin Hammer and Ultron.

The report on Marvel Studios says that this arc began from the previous saga, so we would have that the projects that make it up are Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Lejos de casa, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart y Armor Wars.

The supernatural side

The supernatural side of Marvel Studios would be very important, because the studio wants to conclude it with the project of the Midnight Children. Currently, they are considering Lilith and Mephisto as threats to this arc, and are expected to Wong y Blade be the ones who lead the supernatural team. Werewolf by night and its sequel, the first and possible second season of Moon Knight, Blade and The Midnight Children They are the productions that belong to this corner.

More information about the future of Marvel Studios

The report does not make clear where it would be Scarlet Witch and Visionbut confirms that it will have its place along with the series derived from it such as Agatha, Wonder Man and the Vision program. He also confirms that they are thinking of making a film about Wanda.

With respect to Young Avengers, the outlet claims that Marvel Studios wants it to be a movie, since big events must be seen in movie theaters. On the side of Kangthe plan is for him to remain the final villain of the current saga but we will have to wait a while to see him again, and that is why the studio will take a break from this character by presenting other threats.

One of the key points of the report has to do with the X-Men, and apparently Marvel Studios now wants them to arrive before the premiere of Secret Wars. It is also said that the studio is thinking about introducing mutants in various projects. Another idea that is mentioned is to make the movie Avengers vs X-Menalthough this plan is difficult to materialize even in the medium term, and the UCM has not yet presented its most popular mutants.

Finally, the media confirms that they are in development Thor 5, Shang-Chi 2, Eternals 2, Doctor Strange 3 and Black Panther 3. As expected, the report makes it clear that we don't expect the current release dates for the upcoming Avengers movies to be met.

The Cosmic Circus has shared a lot of information about the future of the Marvel Studios universe, and if much of what is said is true, we are in for some great moments with many of our favorite heroes. However, all of this should still be treated as rumor until the studio confirms it.