Suara.com – Atta Halilintar plans to go to South Korea for a holiday. The father of two children planned this agenda specifically as a gift for his wife, Aurel Hermansyah and their children, Ameena and Azura.

“We plan to give gifts to the mother (Aurel Hermansyah) and the children,” said Atta Halilintar when met in the Condet area, East Jakarta, Monday (25/12/2023).

“Indeed, since my second pregnancy, I promised that I wanted a babymoon, but it didn't happen. Now the babymoon is after the child is born,” she continued.

Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar (Instagram/@aurelie.hermansyah)

Tariq Halilintar's older brother had already planned his trip while in South Korea. Because this holiday was intended for Aurel Hermansyah and her two infant children, Atta Halilintar arranged her holiday mostly at the hotel.

“There are indeed babysitters, but we mostly stay in the villa or hotel,” said Atta Halilintar.

“If it's an itinerary, look for something that's easy and doesn't involve a lot of walking, just mostly at the hotel. The important thing is that the mother comes down,” added Tariq Halilintar's older brother.

Even so, the 29-year-old man had arranged to go to a shop that displayed goods related to BTS and Blackpink, according to his wife's preferences.

The couple also plans to go to the shooting location of Korean dramas.

Portrait of Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar (Instagram/attahalilintar)

“He (Aurel Hermansyah) likes Blackpink and BTS, so maybe he wants to go to the Blackpink and Korean drama shop,” said Atta Halilintar.

However, it is not yet known when exactly Atta Halilintar and his family will fly to South Korea. He also hasn't mentioned which family members he will bring with him.

On the other hand, Aurel Hermansyah has just recovered after giving birth to her second child on November 11 2023.

For your information, Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah married in April 2021. From this marriage, Atta and Aurel were blessed with two children, named Ameena Nur Hatta and Azura Humaira Nur Atta.