We bring you a curious detail for Super Mario fans. Surely it will surprise many of you, but it is real.

As we have learned, the information is related to Super Mario Odyssey and a recent german study. Apparently, this title reduces symptoms of depression by 50%.

These are the shared data:

It is a German study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry on major depressive disorder focused on the use of Super Mario Odyssey as a tool to manage depressive symptoms in participants diagnosed with depression. 46 people diagnosed with depression participated, divided into three treatment groups. One group played Mario Odyssey, another used the “CogPack” program, and the third received standard clinical treatment, including medication and psychotherapy. The results indicated that The group that played Mario Odyssey experienced the largest reduction in depressive symptoms, almost 50%. It was concluded that the use of video games such as Super Mario Odyssey could be a cost-effective and viable intervention for patients with major depressive disorder, complementing standard treatment and therapy.

What did you think of this news? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, as always. We read you carefully below! You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Via.