Many of you would think that it is related to the popular Nintendo character. We have an announcement for Nintendo Switch, but it is not related to Zelda.

Specifically, it is No link. And it's not a tiny version of Link, but a puzzle game where you can unlock skills to solve puzzles, and where each move depends on your ability to connect blocks and discover intricate mechanisms. With open-ended puzzles and a built-in level editor, you can unleash your creativity and share mind-blowing challenges with players around the world.

We leave you with its trailer, since for now there is no release date:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

