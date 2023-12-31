Fortnite fdataminers have revealed that Epic Games is working on a mechanic with which players could steal other people's vehicles.

Fortnite en PCPS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch y mobiles con Android e iOS you already have Chapter 5 Epic con news like LEGO and “Rock Band”. Of course, the developer He doesn't rest and would already be thinking about an interesting mechanic.

Epic Games brought vehicles to Fortnite with the launch of said chapter, with collaborations with Lamborgini and Mercedes Benz. This has given new ways to move around the map, which previously was with golf carts and so on.

To this we have to add the new game mode called Rocket Racing together with the creators of Rocket League, something that includes new cosmetics within the game; like different cars to buy and drive.

To go along with these updates, it seems that the developers want to 'play' with users by allowing them to steal other vehicles within the battle royale itself.

It's not that they want create your own Grand Theft Auto in Fortnitebut this leak does reveal some mechanics that may be interesting for the future.

According to reports from Loolo_WRLD and BeastFNCreative on Twitter, Epic Games working on a system for Fortnite which would allow users to commandeer other cars in Chapter 5.

“Epic is working on a car theft mechanic: The player must connect to a vehicle and can click a command to take over a car, the player can also cancel this and it has a cooldown,” reads the tweet you have. right above.

The same Twitter user assures that stealing/seizing a car can fail in the process if one of these 3 factors occurs:

The car is going too fast. swerve The vehicle crashes.

The Fortnite logo on every car on the map would be safe

He further comments that “the player will be ejected if the steal fails, as he needs a minimum amount of speed for this to happen.”

This would give the mechanics a bit of compensation on the part of the pilot, so that there is parity. There is said to be a minimum speed threshold for the attempt to be unsuccessful, according to these leaks.

At the moment nothing more has been confirmed in this regard, although keep in mind that these leaks through datamining may be from old files; Therefore, they may vary.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

Thus, these leaks could be modified or canceled before finally reaching the game. Epic Games has not announced plans for a Fortnite update anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon, 300, Whatchmen) wouldn't mind directing a Fortnite movie; although this is still very much up in the air, as they say on Dexerto.

This Fortnite leak would have revealed that Epic Games is working on a mechanic so that cars can be stolennow it remains to know if it will come true or not.