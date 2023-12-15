Charles McGonigal, former head of the counterintelligence service of the FBI's New York office was sentenced to 4 years and two months in prison for accepting payments from the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, bypassing the system of sanctions to which the latter had been submitted by the United States. McGonigal had worked for over twenty years in the FBI, the United States federal law enforcement agency. He pleaded guilty in August.

According to the judge who issued the sentence, McGonigal “repeatedly violated and manipulated” the sanctions regime against Deripaska, who allegedly asked the former official to discover embarrassing secrets for a rival oligarch. Oligarchs are powerful billionaires who wield great influence in Russia and other countries of the former Soviet Union.

In another trial in September, McGonigal pleaded guilty to concealing employment contracts and hundreds of thousands of dollars received from an Albanian secret service agent. Sentencing in this case is expected in February.

