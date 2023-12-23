A Paris court has sentenced Johan Mapaga, a former employee of a well-known French modeling casting agency, to 16 years in prison for rape and sexual harassment. According to the sentence, even after his release from prison, Mapaga will no longer be able to work in the fashion sector.

According to the accusation, between 2007 and 2014 Mapaga abused at least 15 very young models and in some cases minors, in always similar ways: he approached the girls on the street or in public places, in some cases even at school, and proposed them to become models, promising that he would help them build a brilliant career. As soon as they started working, Mapaga took advantage of them, first by making humiliating comments and then through sexual abuse.

During the trial Mapaga, now 43, denied having abused the girls, but admitted having had “consensual” relationships with some of them: “They were having fun, so they were consenting,” he said, citing a thesis fallacious and baseless that is the basis of many rape cases.