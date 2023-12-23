The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday that it will not hear an expedited hearing on whether former President Donald Trump is eligible for trial in the case related to his role in the January 6, 2021, assault on Congress.

The start of the trial therefore remains scheduled for March 4th, although a decision on Trump's position by a federal court is expected in January: in short, it is entirely probable that the case will return to the Supreme Court in the next months.

Friday's decision, however, is a victory for Trump, who is trying to postpone the development of the investigations and trials against him as much as possible in order to avoid repercussions during the electoral campaign for the presidential elections next November, in which Trump is the overwhelmingly favored candidate in the Republican Party.

The request for an accelerated decision was presented by Jack Smith, a consultant appointed by the Department of Justice to deal with the investigations against Trump. Smith described the case as “extraordinary” and “central to our democracy”: he had therefore asked to reach a decision as soon as possible, skipping the federal court hearing scheduled for January.

After Friday's rejection, the case will continue under the traditional procedure and will be heard by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (Washington's capital territory), where hearings are expected to begin in January. Trump is federally indicted on charges of attempting to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election, with the aim of remaining in office despite the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the current president. He has so far pleaded not guilty to all four counts he is charged with, including conspiring against the United States and against citizens' rights.

Beyond the individual charges, his lawyers argue that at the time Trump enjoyed presidential immunity – a topic that jurists in the United States have debated for decades – and therefore cannot be tried for alleged crimes committed while in office as president. At the beginning of December, a federal court denied Trump the immunity requested by his lawyers, who had appealed, effectively blocking the trial.

Trump's lawyers recognized the extraordinary nature of the case, but recalled that “its importance does not necessarily require a quick solution: in fact, the opposite is usually true.” They also argued that Smith's request to speed up the timeline was driven by political considerations.

Trump is implicated in many other trials and judicial cases at both state and federal level: in addition to the assault on Congress, they include, for example, some illicit payments made to a porn film actress, possession of confidential government documents, interference in elections in Georgia and whether or not to participate in the elections in the state of Colorado.

