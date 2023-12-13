There are exactly 12 days left until Christmas Eve and the streets of all of Spain are already dressed for Christmas. Supermarkets have been stocking up on the most typical sweets for these dates for weeks. But, as we have told in Xataka, there is a clear winner this year: nougat. Even in a delicate economic context, with skyrocketing inflation and high production costs due to the energy and raw materials crisis, the nougat industry plans to produce more than 80 million bars this year.

Turrones Picó, El Lobo, 1880, El Artesano, Antiu Xixona, Turrón 25, El Artesano, Sanchís Mira… traditional brands and many new ones that add to the mission of sweetening another Christmas for Spaniards. And with the name “Nougat from Xixona and Alicante” they achieve brutal demand. A sector that moves close to 500 million euros a year in Spain and employs more than 4,000 people during peak times.

The time has come to talk about the nougat economy in our country.

The production. As predicted a few days ago by the Regulatory Council of the Protected Geographical Indication Jijona and Turrón de Alicante, this industry foresees a positive campaign similar to last year, without prices rising too much. In total, around 21.5 million of protected origin will be produced (Xixona nougat, or “soft”, and Alicante nougat, or “hard”) and 58.5 million, of the so-called workshop nougats such as, for example , the yolk ones or the chocolate ones. Sales forecast for this year are estimated at around 16 million kilos.

Exports. In addition, this year a 3% growth in exports is expected, with the US being the main purchasing country for nougat, especially the southern states of the country, with a large Hispanic population. It is also exported to Latin American countries, France and Morocco. According to data from the Spanish Sweets Association (Produlce), about 20% of total production in volume is destined for foreign markets, which means that one in five tablets travels outside our borders.

Full employment. Since summer, in Xixona (Alicante) and Estepa (Seville) the machinery has begun to be put into operation. The two towns, the largest producers of nougat, mantecados and Polvorones, live off these products. And during the campaign, which lasts four to six months, both towns enjoy practically full employment, generating nearly 7,000 jobs in the high season. The first is the Alicante municipality of more than 5,000 inhabitants with the lowest unemployment rate, below 8%, and Estepa is the municipality of more than 10,000 inhabitants with the lowest unemployment rate in the province of Seville.

Xixona, golden for the nougat. And if we talk about nougat we cannot ignore this corner of Spain. A town with an artisanal tradition that currently generates 42% of the total nougat production: no less than 1,680 tons in 2020 production. In the end, a place where almost everyone depends on this industry. For a population of less than 10,000 inhabitants, the fact that so many people are related in some way to this industry is proof of the economic weight it has in the municipality.

In fact, of those 500 million we talked about, the nougat industry invoices more than 200 million a year in Xixona. It must be remembered that the Jijona and Alicante Nougat Regulatory Council, the highest body that brings together the largest companies in the sector, represents 21 companies dedicated to the production of nougat and 23 packaging and/or marketing companies.

The objective: deseasonalization. One of the obstacles that the sector has is that it is a product whose demand only increases in winter. And it is something they intend to change. As explained by the general secretary of the Regulatory Council of the PGI Jijona and Nougat of Alicante, Federico Moncunill, the nougat industry is betting on the deseasonalization of nougat consumption: “In Spain there are already 14 stores in tourist areas that sell only nougat for that it is a product that is bought and eaten all year round; these are shops also designed for tourists who buy it as a souvenir.

And it is precisely the seasonality of nougat that has forced producers to diversify this product: nougat-flavored ice creams, yogurts, etc.

The controversy. The problem is that the expansion of large nougat companies clashes squarely with the business model of small and medium-sized companies throughout the production process: obtaining raw materials, working conditions, commercial strategies. Honey and nut producers, for example, accuse the nougat industry of sinking their sectors by opting for raw materials imported from China and the US, and manufacturers maintain that, if they do not use more local goods, it is because they have been exported.

“We do not understand how nougat prices are rising when raw material prices are falling,” said Pedro Loscertales, head of the beekeeping sector for the agricultural organizations Coag and Uaga. The controversy occurs at a time when the price of sweets has increased by 10% (due to the increase in the price of maritime transport and manufacturing).

Image: Pixabay

