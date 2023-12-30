These platform video game characters face off in an epic fanart video.

Sonic, Mario and PacMan are some of the most beloved characters in the world of video games

In the best platform video games of all history, there are some characters that stand out quite a bit and they are Mario and Sonic, while Pac-Man has also earned great merit and respect for being another of unforgettable classics of the industry. Over the years, each of these franchises has released many series of video games that have marked a before and after.

Considering this, many fans often compare Mario, Sonic y Pac-Man because of the success they have had and what it means for the gaming world. Well, a fan has taken care of honor these protagonists in a pixelart animation with a classic style that has brought nostalgia to many followers. The truth is that the video is something impressive and we show it to you below.

Mario vs Sonic vs Pac-Man in stunning classic animation

A video game fan has created amazing 2D animation that shows the confrontation between these three icons of gamer culture. This is Spritars, a YouTube channel that is dedicated to making stylish pixelated animations and creativity.

In their latest video, titled “Mario vs Sonic vs Pac-Man”, Spritars presents us a scene worthy of a movie action, where the three characters meet by chance and engage in an epic battle to prove who is the best. each one uses his characteristic abilities and powerslike Mario's jumps, Sonic's speed or Pac-Man's energy, to try to defeat their rivals.

The animation is very well done, with a level of detail and impressive fluidity. At the same time, it has a touch of humor and homage to the franchises that the protagonists represent, with references to others classic video game elements. Without a doubt, the result is a visual spectacle that reminds us why these three characters are so loved and respected by video game fans. And the best of all is that there is no winner, but everyone is tied in the end, recognizing the merit and worth of each one. A beautiful message that invites us to celebrate the diversity and richness of the best video games of all time.

