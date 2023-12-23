A LEGO version of Red Dead Redemption 2 would be something incredible.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most acclaimed games of recent years and it is no surprise that it inspires its fans to create works of art like this. Its graphic quality, its story, its gameplay and its setting They have conquered millions of players all over the world, who have immersed themselves in the wild west with Arthur Morgan and his companions. But not only gamers have been impressed with this Rockstar Games masterpiece, it has also aroused the admiration and creativity of other artists, who have wanted pay tribute to the game in different ways.

An example of this is the work done by a Red Dead Redemption 2 fan who has recreated one of the game scenes in LEGO version. This is an impressive animation that he shared on Reddit and that has surprised everyone by its level of detail and realism. In this article, we tell you how the process of creating this work and what reactions it has generated among fans of the title.

This is AdrianTheGamePro, a Reddit user who has shared his impressive work on the platform. In his publication, we can see a video in which Arthur and Dutch appear talking in a camp while they prepare for a mission. The surprising thing is that everything is made with LEGO pieces, from the characters to the setting.

AdrianTheGamePro has explained that have used the Blender program to create this animation and it took several days to get it to look so realistic and fluid. The result is spectacular, because has captivated many fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 who have praised his talent and creativity in the comments. Even some followers have expressed their desire to see an official game one day of this saga in a LEGO version, in the style of other titles in the franchise or in the same LEGO Fortnite that has surpassed Battle Royale.

If you liked this recreation of Red Dead Redemption 2 in LEGO, you can follow AdrianTheGamePro on his Reddit profile, where he will surely continue to share more interesting projects like this. On the other hand, if you want play the original gameyou can find it available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

