PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is one of the most used plastics. We can find it in a wide variety of places, from music records to pipes. Now we may have to rethink some of these uses.

New report. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has published its report on the possible health impacts caused by this plastic. The report details that some of the additives added to this material pose a risk to people and the environment.

Additives and microparticles. The problem, according to this report, is not so much in the polymer itself but in its additives, such as plasticizers. Since these additives do not adhere to the chemical structure of PVC, objects created from this material can end up releasing them into the environment.

The additives in focus are diverse and include plasticizers, heat stabilizers and flame retardants. The report focused on 63 of these additives (out of a total of around 470 additives used by industry identified by a previous EU report).

These agents, such as ortho-phthalates or DOTE, can cause problems for human health, to which must be added the release of microparticles from the PVC itself, capable of also dragging its harmful additives with them.

What risk is there? The main risks highlighted by ECHA linked to these additives have to do with reproductive health and the endocrine system, that is, the one responsible for creating and regulating hormones in our body. ECHA also mentions compounds linked to growth malformations.

Contrasting reactions. Following the publication of the report, some associations have called on the European Union to take action. The European Environmental Office (EEB), a group of citizen associations for environmental conservation, has reacted by asking the European Commission to progressively phase out PVC products by 2030.

The vinyl industry has also reacted to the new report. It has done so through VinylPlus, a cooperation mechanism for the sustainable development of the industry. In a press release, Brigitte Dero, director of management of the group, assured that it “will carefully examine the report and its annexes.”

In the statement VinylPlus, an organization that cooperated by providing data to the ECHA investigation, explains that “although the evidence provided by VinylPlus demonstrates the safety of PVC for human health and the environment, [el organismo] will respond to data gaps and questions raised by ECHA.”

The end of PVC? The ECHA report was developed in response to a request from the European Commission and is now in its hands. This will be in charge of deciding which paths to follow.

The report itself mentions the need to take regulatory actions to improve the situation, focused on four axes: minimizing the risks derived from plasticizers and organotins, minimizing the filtration of PVC microparticles into the environment and monitoring the issue of flame retardants in the context of the agency’s own proposals.

From lead to PVC. PVC has allowed, among other things, the replacement of many lead pipe systems, a heavy metal associated with significant health risks. Perhaps the alternative to this plastic is not far from our reach.

The report explains that today alternatives to PVC are not economical enough to be implemented on a large scale. The report also points out that, although there are alternatives to additives that are safer for health, these alternatives could impact the technical qualities of the final product.

Imagen | Pawel Czerwinski