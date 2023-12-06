It seems like a curious detail about Animal Crossing: New Horizons that had not been discovered until now. Do you know that there is a relevant and unknown fact about works of art?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have found a surprising detail to detect if a painting in the game is fake. You already know that Ladino, the mysterious art dealer on the island, offers pieces based on famous works, such as “Girl with a Pearl Earring” or “The Mona Lisa”, but some are fake.

Although the works seem real, players should carefully examine their authenticity before donating them to the museum. This has now been shared:

A Reddit user has revealed that authentic paintings always have labels behind their frames, a useful and discreet detail. However, to verify this, players must still purchase the Ladino pieces because the back is not visible, which can lead to acquiring fakes. Ladino offers a total of 43 works of art, most with fake and sometimes mysterious versions. Despite the authenticity, fake works can add a unique touch to players’ homes or be traded with other players.

Genuine works of art have labels on their backs. Fake do not.

