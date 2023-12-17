A diplomatic official working for France died on Wednesday evening from wounds sustained in an Israeli bombing in the city of Rafah, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, on the border with Egypt. His death was announced by the French Foreign Ministry on Saturday evening.

According to the statement, the official was taking refuge in the house of a colleague from the French Consulate General together with two other colleagues and their families when the building was hit by an Israeli bomb: he was seriously injured and died shortly after along with 10 other people. The official had been working for the French state since 2002 and part of his family had already left the Strip for France in recent weeks as part of the evacuations organized by the ministry. The statement reads that «France condemns this bombing of a residential building which caused the death of many other civilians. We ask that the Israeli authorities shed light on the circumstances of this bombing as quickly as possible.” The Israeli army has not yet responded.