On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government decided to recall its ambassador to Spain to the country, thus amplifying a diplomatic crisis that began a week ago, on the occasion of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s visit to the Middle East, and worsened on Thursday , when Sánchez reiterated his condemnation of the intense Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip.

The recall of ambassadors is one of the most serious forms of protest in the diplomatic sphere: it presupposes that the country that recalls its ambassador remains without formal representation and that the functions normally carried out by the ambassador are suspended. Israel decided on this measure at the end of a week in which relations were very tense.

A week ago Sánchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in Cairo. Sánchez and De Croo’s round of official meetings began on Friday with the screening by the Israeli authorities of a twenty-minute video on the atrocities committed by Hamas militiamen during the October 7 attacks. Then they went to Kibbutz Be’eri where over 100 Israeli civilians were killed.

Later speaking to journalists, Sánchez had defined the meeting with Netanyahu as “very tough” and in official statements he had said: “I reiterate Israel’s right to defend itself but within the parameters and limits defined by international law, which is not occurred. The indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of children, is totally unacceptable. Violence will only lead to more violence.” Sánchez had also reiterated both in the private meeting and then in public statements that “terrorism cannot be eradicated by force alone”, citing the example of what happened in Spain with the Basque terrorists of ETA.

A few hours later, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had summoned the Spanish and Belgian ambassadors (another diplomatic measure, less radical than the recall of his own ambassadors) with an official note: «We condemn the false statements of the heads of the governments of Spain and Belgium who support terrorism.” Prime Minister Netanyahu also said he “strongly condemns” those statements which do not attribute to Hamas “full responsibility for the crimes against humanity of which it is guilty”. The Spanish government had rejected the accusations, while the opposition and in particular the Popular Party had accused Sánchez of being “imprudent in foreign policy”.

During the same visit, Sánchez also invited the international community and “the European Union in particular” to make a decision on the official recognition of the Palestinian state. Sánchez had called for it to be done collectively, specifying that otherwise Spain will make a decision on the matter independently in the future. So far the European countries that have recognized the Palestinian state are Sweden, Iceland, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Slovakia, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Romania.

The crisis seemed to have eased after a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries during a meeting in Skopje of the OECD, an organization which brings together 35 of the most developed countries in the world, which took place on Thursday.

A few hours later, however, Sánchez did an interview with Spanish television TVE, in which he said he had “many doubts about whether Israel is following the laws of international law” in the ongoing war against Hamas. He thus defended the position expressed during the visit to the Middle East. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called Sánchez’s words “outrageous and baseless” and announced the recall of Ambassador Rodica Radian-Gordon for consultations.

The recall of ambassadors is usually a temporary measure, but has an indefinite duration: it is used to put pressure on a government to change its official position and in the most serious cases precedes the interruption of diplomatic relations.

In 2019, for example, France recalled its ambassador to Rome at the end of a long series of controversies with the first government of Giuseppe Conte (supported by the League and the Five Star Movement) and in particular after the meeting with the then vice-president of I recommend Luigi Di Maio with the most extremist faction of the “yellow vest” movement, protagonist in those months of a series of protests against the government, some of which were very violent. Italy, however, recalled the ambassador to Egypt in 2016 following the murder of researcher Giulio Regeni.

It is not clear at the moment what can reverse the crisis. Spain’s positions are among the least compliant in Europe with Netanyahu’s government. The new Sánchez government was presented on Tuesday 21 November after reaching an agreement between the Socialist Party, Sumar (a coalition of small parties of the radical left), and several regional parties, including the Catalan independentists. The positions of many members of the Sánchez government are particularly critical of Israel, which already a month ago had accused parts of the current majority of being “aligned with the positions of Hamas”.