Notice: Spoilers for chapter 245 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

On the occasion of this Christmas, it seems that Gege Akutami wanted to delight us with a gift in the form of an exciting chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. Episode 245 of the manga has left quite decisive moments, with Sukuna as the central axis of the series, but without a doubt the great protagonist has been Higuruma, the lawyer.

The lawyer has been able to defend himself against the attacks of tribe. Although the latter has taken Choso and apparently has little chance of living after the brutal attack by the main antagonist of the series, it seems that his potential has no limits.

And it's not us who say it, but Akutami himself, who in the last panel of the series has warned us that Higuruma's power can surpass himself. Gojo Satoru. This phrase has left more than one baffled, but the sorcerer himself already warned several chapters ago that the future of these new contenders was quite broad and that the ranks by which the school of magic is currently governed will take a backseat.

We have witnessed not only enormous endurance on the part of Higuruma, but we have also learned that his Executioner's Sword is capable of recognizing multiple souls within a body. Therefore, if Sukuna is killed with said sword, Megumi Fushiguro's soul will emerge surprisingly unscathed.

As more contenders join the battle, the only sorcerer we know nothing about is, ironically, the protagonist, Itadori. We have seen that Itadori's arms have changed and even Sukuna himself has noticed, but he has not yet jumped into action, and it seems that we will have to wait several weeks for that to happen.

