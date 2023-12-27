Pay attention, Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a detail of Super Mario that may confuse you a little, honestly,

Specifically, it seems that, in Super Mario World, there is a detail that may have gone unnoticed all these years. In this title, if you hold down A or B while Mario is underwater, he will breathe harder. This is noticeable because the air bubbles escape from his mouth at a higher speed.

This is a great detail! Small touches like this add realism and further immerse the player in the game experience. It brings an additional level of attention to detail that makes Mario's world more interactive and dynamic. You can check it below:

In Super Mario World, if A or B is held while Mario is underwater, he will breathe harder. This can be seen by air bubbles escaping from his mouth at a faster rate. pic.twitter.com/Sh6787Ckk0 — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 26, 2023

What do you think of the news, Mario fans? You can share it in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Fuente.