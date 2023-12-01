In Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #21, it is revealed how Gog changes the fate of the Kingdom Come universe.

When the alternate worlds of the DC Universe plunge into darkness, we often wonder: how can a reality veer so far off course? The answer, in the case of the grim world of Kingdom Come, comes with a name: Gog. This being of immense power has not only influenced the course of events, but has redefined the role of heroes and villains in this alternate universe.

The rise of the anti heroes

The presence of a literal god on the Earth of Kingdom Come could be the key to understanding the radical change in the nature of its heroes. Gog, a being that defies understanding, has not only subdued the Justice League, but has altered the very core of this universe. While the public acceptance of anti-heroes initially marked this dark world, the intervention of this primal god suggests that there are darker forces at play.

A crucial element in this entanglement is Boy Thunder, Superman’s former sidekick, now an adult with a palpable resentment toward his mentor. Could this animosity be a direct effect of Gog’s influence? In Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #21, we see this tension unfold in a narrative that delves into the depths of Kingdom Come’s corrupt soul.

A god bound to the Earth

The existence of this god on Earth presents a dilemma of catastrophic proportions. His departure would mean the death of the planet, thus chaining it to this twisted world. Earth’s dependence on the character makes him an even greater threat, a paradox that Superman and Batman must face as they fight for justice in a world they barely recognize.

The narrative is further complicated by the introduction of Magog, the god’s chosen champion. This revelation, by writer Mark Waid, is intertwined with the story of Boy Thunder, whose destiny seems inevitably linked to becoming Magog. Here, Kingdom Come unfolds as a tapestry of intertwined destinies and divine manipulations.

A journey from the origins to the present

In the vast tapestry of DC Universe, Gog emerges as a figure both mysterious and powerful. Its origin dates back to the Old Gods, entities that have played a crucial role in shaping multiple realities. This deep connection to DC canon not only gives Gog an aura of divine authority, but also enriches the complexity of ‘Kingdom Come.’ By understanding his roots, you can appreciate the layers of narrative that have led to his current dominance in this dark universe.

Furthermore, Boy Thunder’s transformation in this story arc is not only an intriguing detail, but reflects the Gog’s omnipresent influence in the inhabitants of Kingdom Come. This character, evolving from a simple companion to a key player in the plot, symbolizes the distortion of heroic ideals under the shadow of Gog. This evolution is not only crucial to the current plot, but also offers a interesting comparison with other characters that have undergone similar transformations in different DC universes, highlighting the versatility and depth of the DC multiverse.

The Dark Future of Kingdom Come

With Superman and Batman trapped in this universe, facing not only their alternate versions but also a god, Kingdom Come establishes itself as one of DC’s darkest universes. This world, which worships Gog, the Old God, depicts a dystopian future where hope and justice are darkened by the shadow of uncontrollable power.

World’s Finest #21 is available now from DC.