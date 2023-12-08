Why bend our backs and use hoes or herbicides if we can directly use lasers? The Carbon Robotics company has decided to give a twist to one of the hardest and most thankless tasks in the field: removing weeds from crops. And he has rethought it in a big way, using industrial CO2 lasers, and with the aim of gradually improving his results.

A few years ago, the company presented a robot equipped with cameras, sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep learning and laser technology for a very clear purpose: that the device can move “safely and effectively through crop fields, identifying , detecting and eliminating weeds.” They named the mill Autonomous LaserWeeder and both its equipment and production numbers they are striking.

Wherever there is a good laser…

The robot has 12 high resolution camerasan AI system powered by NVIDIA, 150 W CO2 lasers with a precision of 3 mm ready to fire every 50 milliseconds, LiDAR sensors that allow it to detect possible obstacles and eight modules.

Carbon Robotics estimates that the 4,300-kilogram robot, which can move at around 8 km/h, can cover between 15 and 20 acres each day. Converted to hectares, that is equivalent to between six and eight.

Another way to look at it is that the Autonomus LaserWeeder can kill 100,000 weeds every hour. Not bad if we take into account that this mark is much higher than what humans reach – 20 times, to be precise – and the traditional way of eliminating them is to collect them. by hand or with herbicides. The first is arduous and hard; the second can degrade the land.





The weed removal robot presented by the company in 2021.





The new device, attached to the back of a tractor.

In 2022 Carbon Robotics wanted to double the bet with a new robot, something different from the previous one, but with greater capacity. The new device is attached to the back of tractors and incorporates 30 industrial CO2 lasers, “more than three times as many” – says the American company – as the Autonomus LaserWeeder. The devices also cover three rows of crops.

Thanks to this reinforcement, the new device is capable of eliminating weeds on two acres (0.8 hectares) every hour. If we use the comparison again, its productivity is much higher than that of its predecessor and leaves the capabilities of even the most experienced farmer light years away: in just one hour, the company boasts, it is capable of eradicating no more and no less than 200,000 plants.

For the rest, it also has artificial intelligence, deep learning models and cameras, among other features. “Products that use Carbon Robotics implements obtain up to 80% savings in weed management costs,” highlights the company, based in Seattle, before highlighting the advantages of its systems for crops, achieving “ healthier soils, with less use of herbicides and a lower cost in chemicals and labor.”









What the company does not specify on its website is the price of each of the robots, although in 2021 it already suggested that at least its first model required a substantial investment.

The promises are also juicy: weeds are a major headache for farmers, robbing them of space, light and nutrients on farmland and sometimes even facilitating the spread of pests. Carbon Robotics offers a system capable of solving the weak points of other options, such as manual and mechanical weeding or spraying.

