At least interesting news for fans of Super Smash Bros. and its leaks! It seems that, after learning that the game will not be dead in 2024, curious news has now spread.

In this case, the information focuses more on the leaks of Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS. It seems that a child was responsible for them, as shared by Did You Know Gaming:

Smash Bros. 3DS Leaks

In 2014, there were big character leaks for Smash Bros. 3DS before Nintendo officially announced them. Nintendo of America confirmed the legitimacy of the leaks by claiming copyright on leaked videos and images. The identity of the person responsible for the leak was a mystery until recent investigative work by Did You Know Gaming.

Revelation of the culprit:

The leak was caused by a Nintendo of America employee, related to an interaction with the ESRB to obtain game ratings. The employee had a child who was curious and interested in the game, and this child accessed the images and videos of Smash Bros. 3DS. The employee's son shared the information with friends, one of whom disclosed it on 4Chan, causing massive dissemination on the internet. Once discovered, Nintendo fired the employee responsible for the leak.

Consequences and speculations:

The leaks were surprising due to Nintendo's secrecy about Smash information, which generated surprise and controversy. The conversations between the employee and his son after the dismissal are unknown, generating speculation about how those meetings developed.

