Deadpool 3 could add another character to the X-Men universe

Deadpool 3 could count on the participation of Daphne Keen as X-23.

X-23 in the MCU

Recent rumors about Deadpool 3 have linked Dafne Keen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, clarifying that the studio’s negotiations with the actress were interrupted due to the actors’ strike. Now that an agreement has been reached with the union, Marvel Studios would have convinced Keen to join the UCM.

According to the insider Daniel RichtmanDafne Keen will reprise her role as Laura Kinney, better known as X-23, in the third part of Deadpool. If this information is true, Keen would probably have closed the deal shortly after the actors’ strike ended. Previous reports said Keen’s role would be small, little more than a cameo. The last and only time we saw the actress as X-23 was in Loganthe movie of James Mangold of 2017.

Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.