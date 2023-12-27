Beaches with transparent waters, tropical climate and advantageous tax policies are some of the incentives that the new golden destination offers for great fortunes and digital nomads with high purchasing power.

Puerto Rico has seen how since the end of 2021 the number of real estate investments by American millionaires willing to buy a mansion at a good price in one of the most exclusive areas of the island has multiplied.

It is neither a new nor isolated phenomenon. Countries like Portugal have experienced firsthand the consequences of these lax fiscal policies, which cause inequality with the local population, raising housing prices and increasing the cost of living in those areas.

Law 60, the tax carrot for millionaires. In 2019, after the passage of hurricanes Irma and María, Law 60 was approved, which includes the Puerto Rico Incentives Code a series of tax incentives for capital investment. With the entry into force of this rule, any person who has not resided on the island between 2006 and 2014 and begins to reside there for no less than 183 days a year, can benefit from tax exemptions in which they are exempt from paying tax. federal taxes on capital gains purchased after the decree went into effect.

That is, the main objective of Law 60, together with Law 22, is to attract external capital by freeing it from paying taxes for investments on the island or for salary returns above $100,000 for the next 15 years, extendable up to 30. years if the requirements continue to be met.

The main requirement to obtain this golden passport and benefit from this tax exemption is to buy property in Puerto Rico and donate at least $10,000 to local charities.

House prices skyrocket. One of the first effects of this law has been the massive purchase of luxury properties by external investors, taking advantage of their low price. The increase in demand for luxury real estate has caused, as happened in Portugal, housing prices to skyrocket in certain areas of the island, beginning a process of gentrification.

Youtubers like Logan Paul immediately announced that they were moving from California to Puerto Rico. “Here in California it's getting crazy to pay taxes,” Paul openly confessed. “In Puerto Rico you are motivated to do more and earn more money because of the implications that entails,” reported Time.

The Wall Street Journal published at the beginning of the year about this worrying rise, mentioning the case of El Dorado Beach, an enclave in the north of the island that in 2021 had an average sales price of high-end homes of 3.4 million. dollars, while at the end of 2022 its average price rose to 6.2 million dollars. Almost 50% in less than a year.

However, the pull effect has caused this increase in housing prices to spread to the entire island, regardless of whether they are luxury properties or a humble family home.

A population with 41.7% of poverty living among mansions. Puerto Rico has a population of 3.2 million inhabitants, of which 41.7% are in poverty. 38.8% of families do not make ends meet with a minimum salary of between $24,112 and $29,544 annually. “One thing is the money you receive and another thing is what it yields,” declared local economist José Caraballo Cueto in El Vocero de Puerto Rico.

Local rejection of fiscal inequality. The fiscal permissibility of the local Administration with the newcomers has generated a wave of rejection and protest among the local population and criticism of the gentrification of large areas of the island.

Protests very similar to those seen in Portugal against the unstoppable rise of housing in areas such as Lisbon, or Andorra, where the local population could not access decent housing due to low Portuguese salaries and the high price of the real estate market. for the pockets of foreign investors.

Voices critical of the regulations not only come from the island. Senator Chuck Schumer, US Senate Majority Leader, said “We should tell that governor to stop this nonsense where millionaires and billionaires are allowed to escape taxes until we straighten out Puerto Rico.”

With Law 60 and Law 22, a local businessman would pay 30% in labor income. On the other hand, the foreign investor who complies with these regulations will pay taxes between 0% and 4% for the same operation.

In Xataka | Dubai has a new island just for super millionaires: luxury mansions with a beach for 27 million euros

Image | Pexels (Benjamin De La Rosa), Wikimedia Commons (Erik Drost)