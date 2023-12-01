On November 29, a class M9.8 solar flare caused a fairly intense coronal mass ejection. But the important thing is not that, the important thing is that she was very fast. Much more than the ejecta that, with exactly the same direction, had left the previous day.

It did not have enough margin and, in a very short time, the 29th ejecta “cannibalized” the previous one and created a much more intense ejecta. The problem? That comes directly to Earth.

Towards Earth? We already have it, in fact. Since yesterday, some areas of our planet are feeling the effects of a strong geomagnetic storm that, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will reach its peak throughout December 1.

What can we expect? In many ways, the expected effects are similar to what happened on November 5: radiomagnetic problems and a very important intensification of the auroras. That is, a G3 level geomagnetic storm.

To give us an idea, NOAA classifies geomagnetic storms between G1 (which can “cause increased auroral activity near the poles and minor fluctuations in energy supplies”) and G5 (capable of producing disruptions to the technological ecosystem in the entire illuminated face of the Earth for hours). We will be right in the middle of that classification, but (fortunately) no big problems are expected.

That’s all? It is true that the usual terminology for this type of ejections lends itself (a lot) to sensationalism. Saying that one of these phenomena is “cannibalistic” does not speak either about its danger or its size. It is a term that explains how it has been formed; That is, it is the fusion of several ejecta.

It’s not something to take lightly either, really. Whether cannibalistic or not, a geomagnetic storm is a disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field. The same field that protects us and our hyper-technical society. That means that, at any moment, we could experience a “Carrington event” that puts the world as we know it on hold.

But we are not in that situation.

Although we have had many storms this year. It is true that we live in a surprisingly active solar cycle. Last June ended with 163 sunspots. That is, with a record of activity just when there are two years left for the peak of the 25th cycle to reach its expected maximum.

In general terms, the greater the number of spots, the greater the number of ejections of matter and radiation. That is to say, it is logical that in 2023 we will be talking about this more than normal and, furthermore, it makes sense to start taking these ejections seriously because in the coming years we may experience some of considerable intensity.

The problem is that if we start creating oversized alerts, we run the risk of living the story of Peter and the Wolf version of the “geomagnetic catastrophe.” And no, we are not prepared for it.

Imagen | Bryan Goff