Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players continue to chase records.

Captain Price is still one of the protagonists.

Join the conversation

The Call of Duty saga has always given great moments to its players, on this occasion, a Modern Warfare 3 user has achieved what until now could be considered a record. As you have seen in the headline, the nuclear in just 30 seconds, something that may not have happened so far. As you can see in the video below, this feat took place on the Shipment map.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The main thing in these installments is the multiplayer mode and of course, throughout all the years of the franchise's life, there have been maps that have reached the hearts of millions of players. On this occasion, the protagonist is smallest map of the saga, Shipment, or also known as Cargo. Something that has also been typical of Call of Duty is the bad respawns of the players, something that has a lot of prominence in this video. It will surely lead to discussion, like the one the developers have had with the Kratos actor.

Modern Warfare 3's faster nuclear is due to bad respawns

The protagonist of this situation has been the Reddit user Chrisable. In the video that we are going to leave you just below these lines you will be able to see how, from the same position, this player is capable of kill the necessary 30 enemies to take out the nuclear. As you can see, dead enemies keep spawning again and again in front of him, something that makes it much easier to obtain this kill streak.

26 Second Nuke on MW3 Shipment (World Record?)

byu/Chrisable_ inModernWarfareIII

Although there are times when this does not happen, it is clear that the birth system in Call of Duty still leaves a lot to be desired. Especially in these maps that are so frenetic and small, as you have seen, the Chrisable team has managed to corner all enemies in the same corner of the map. As we have told you before, this has made it much easier for the player to obtain the nuclear.

We will see if the developer of Modern Warfare 3 begins to take a little more care of the respawn system and seeing these things does not become commonplace. Although unfortunately, it is not the first nor the last time that something like this will happen, since this frenetic shooter usually has problems of this style, something that the community has already complained about quite a few times. Between that and the SBMM, it's time to see how the game evolves. For now, the zombie mode has been a success.

Join the conversation