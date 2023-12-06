Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been launched with several errors and bugs.

Spider-Punk is one of the suits that Peter Parker has in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the best video game that PlayStation has released this year, clear proof of the latter being the nomination to win the GOTY of the yearthis being an award with which, although it does not start as a favorite, it already makes it clear that It has been a great success with critics and the public.. In fact, among the numerous nominations we also found one for accessibility awards thanks to one of its secondary missions.

However, despite everything, it must be said that The Insomniac Games video game has not been free of errorssince for more than a month and a half since the title has been on sale it has been possible to see all kinds of bugs ranging from some funny ones like the one showing a new symbiote power, while others can cause failures in games.

The web makes this enemy continually bounce off a wall thanks to a bug in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Be that as it may, in the case of fckChachi we can see that he has shared in the PS4 Spider-Man forum on Reddit a video in which we see how an enemy is tortured by a bug in a hilarious way, since due to an error in the game when it is stuck to the wall it causes continually bounce, being a moment that although it may be agony for the NPC, the truth is that from the outside it looks extremely fun. You can take a look at the video below:

Spider-Man doesn’t kill…But he might torture you for a laugh

byu/fckChachi inSpidermanPS4

It should be noted that it is expected that Insomniac Games fix all these bugs over time, since, luckily, most of them are so less that you can finish the game from start to finish without any problem.

In any case, it only remains to remember that, in the absence of what may be released for next year on PlayStation, remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PS5 since last October.

