There seems to be news about Nintendo Switch Online. These relate to a new bug found in their most recent game.

Today we learned that it has already been launched a new game for the Nintendo 64 catalog. Nintendo has included N64’s Jet Force Gemini in its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, although it’s currently only available in Japan. The third-person shooter, released in 1999 and developed by Rare, tells the story of Juno, Vela and Lupus as they fight an insectoid threat. Is the first time that Jet Force Gemini is available on Nintendo digital platforms or serviceshaving previously appeared in Rare Replay for Xbox One. Its return also marks its debut with dual analog support and full screen, although it seems that the latter does not work well on Switch.

There seems to be a bug in its widescreen mode– The image appears in a compressed format rather than stretched vertically. Although it is playable, the visualization is affected, of course. Nintendo has not officially commented on this issue, but a fix is ​​expected before the game’s global release for Expansion Pack members.

To be able to enjoy it on Nintendo Switch for now we must create a Japanese Nintendo account and download the Japanese version of the Switch Online N64 application, including the new application for those over 18 years of age. We will be attentive to see if it is launched in more regions.

