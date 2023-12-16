According to what was reported by the American network CNN in a long article published on Friday, in the last days of Donald Trump's presidency in 2021, a binder containing around 2,700 pages of highly confidential material disappeared from the White House: it concerned the FBI investigation into electoral interference Russians in the 2016 elections and on the ties between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. CNN said the disappearance alarmed US intelligence because “some of the most closely held national security secrets of the United States and its allies could be exposed.” It is not clear how and when the US government became aware of the missing binder, nor whether it is the only physical copy in circulation.

About a quarter of the contents of the binder, after being censored in many places, had already been made available to the public at the beginning of 2021 when Trump, in the last days of his presidency, gave the order to declassify many classified documents. The published portion focused on the preliminary stages of the investigation and was not considered particularly sensitive. The results of the investigations had led to the conclusion that Russia had interfered with the elections, but that the relations between Trump, Putin and their collaborators had not been close enough to prove that it was a conspiracy organized by both parties.

The binder was not found among the confidential documents illegally stored by Trump in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, recovered by the FBI in August 2022. In a 2021 interview Trump implied that the material from The investigation into Russian interference was still in the possession of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who denied ever having had it after the CNN article came out. At the moment Trump, who is the most likely presidential candidate for the Republican Party for the next elections, is facing several trials for 91 charges of various types, around forty of which concern the retention of classified information after leaving office.

