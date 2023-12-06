The world has few certainties about the Netherlands, but those certainties are firm. Namely: they don’t know how to cook, they know how to grow tulips, they don’t know how to win World Cups, they know how to build things.

Of the previous four, the last one is perhaps the least known, but also the most impressive. The country, after all, has been fighting for centuries against the force of the seas thanks to complex systems of dams and dams that have created farmland where before there were only marshes, at best. So when a team of Dutch volunteers to, say, build a tunnel Under a highway, a beautiful spectacle awaits us.

This is what happened on the A16, one of the many national highways in the Netherlands. The infrastructure was problematic due to its narrowness, since it limited its traffic capacity. So the Rijkswaterstaat, the state infrastructure agency, began a widening process that lasted several months. And while he was at it, he decided to include the construction of tunnels that would facilitate its circulation underneath.

Complex task, right? Well no. In less than 48 hours, Dutch workers widened a section of the highway and created a 70-meter tunnel out of nothing. Inside timelapse:

70 meter tunnel under a highway in a weekend

The story caused a sensation in architecture, engineering and construction forums, such as this one, where long debates about the “how” began. The destructive part is relatively simple: modern hydraulic machines make it possible to dismantle a rocky highway in the blink of an eye. The constructive part, too, although only for a while now: the tunnel was prefabricatedand was placed under the highway like a Lego piece.

In two days, the blink of an eye in engineering times, the highway was cut, part of it was demolished, the tunnel was placed, secured, the highway was rebuilt over it and repaved. Local residents who spent the weekend away from home would hardly notice the difference when they returned. Except for the shiny tunnel.

The video is just one example of the long list of virtuosities spread across YouTube and other engineering forums. In this other one, for example, we can see how a group of Japanese workers build a 30-story building (with its rooms already decorated) in just two weeks. In this other one we can see North American workers rebuilding a bridge over a highway on another weekend. And the same here, but in China.

The proliferation of highly capable machinery and prefabricated parts allows for such genius, so fascinating in time-lapses. Now, no one will surpass Japan, the masters of the matter. Although the Dutch stay very close.

In Xataka | The tallest chimney in Europe is in Slovenia and is now an extreme climbing paradise

*An earlier version of this article was published in October 2017