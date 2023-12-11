A lot has happened since its initial announcement, and now we bring a new that have been offered recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after learning that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, a tempting offer has been shared. Media Markt is offering it at its historical minimum price with a 69% discount: We can buy it for €18.99 instead of the €60 it normally costs. A good time to buy it!

You already know that we have already shared our analysis, and you can take a look at it here. Don’t forget that some copies of the game were even leaked.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

Via.

In Ruetir.com

Physical Sonic Superstars for Nintendo Switch, almost half price thanks to Media Markt