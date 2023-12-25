Is there anyone left on this planet who hasn't seen Home alone? Well it seems so, because At Christmas, downloads of pirated copies have multiplied.

Home Alone is a classic Christmas film released in 1990. Directed by Chris Columbus, it tells the story of Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), an 8-year-old boy who is left home alone on Christmas Day, after his parents forget about him. him at the time of catching a plane to France.

Kevin will have to manage to survive until his parents return, while at the same time preventing thieves from entering the house to steal.

A fun classic that, apparently, is timeless, because 33 years later, it is still in high demand at Christmas.

Home Alone, the most pirated movie this Christmas

Keeping with tradition, the website TorrentFreak has been tracking torrent downloads in recent weeks, with the help of iKnow.

As we see in this graph, downloads of pirated copies of Home alone multiply as Christmas Day approaches:

torrentfreak

At the beginning of November downloads barely reached 5,000. But as the month of December begins, they begin to rise. The peaks refer to the weekend, since downloads always increase on those days. On December 17 they already exceeded 25,000, multiplying the data for November by five.

It is a trend that has also occurred in previous years. In this other graph from 2022 we see similar growth, with peaks on December 25 and 31:

torrentfreak

As Torrentfreak explains, other Christmas classics like The Grinch barely get half as many downloads as Home Alone. Although some releases of the year obtain more downloads, they only last a few days in the Christmas top.

33 years later, Home alone remains the most pirated movie on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. If you want to be legal, you can watch it for free on Disney+, or rent it on practically all platforms, starting at 3.99 euros.